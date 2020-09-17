By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Clark Colahan discovered the old route of Milton-Freewater’s first railroad and how it was built. The Milton-Freewater resident will give a free Fort Walla Walla Museum virtual After Hours presentation via Zoom at 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Register in advance for at ubne.ws/2FdrGAb.
Colahan will talk about stumbling upon the lost map of the Blue Mountain Railroad.
His friend and neighbor Randy Reese, keeper of the historic hilltop cemetery in Milton-Freewater, took up the map and found narrow-gauge spikes and other remains of the road along the forgotten route.
“The story of the road is elaborated upon with oral histories from remaining farmers and research from various railroad museums,” Colahan said.
“Wayback memories” came from Ruth Renken and Orville Potter.
He published the book “Walla Walla’s Blue Mountain Railroad in 1879” on the project in 2019. It’s available at FWWM and Frazier Farmstead Museum.
“The lively history of the Milton-Freewater and Weston area from 1870-1890 and the economic energy that it brought to the development of Walla Walla, faded away for many decades.
“Those ghosts have now sprung back to life, thanks to Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Living History company, and Walla Walla 2020, which preserve and recover the area’s remarkable past,” Colahan said.
An element of that history is the iron horse that snorted and steamed a path south from Whitman Mission into Oregon’s Umatilla County — Dorsey Baker’s Walla Walla and Columbia River Railroad, Colahan said.
Just four years after the WW&CRR linked the Washington half of the Valley and hills to the Columbia River and the outside world, the same infrastructure builder linked the two halves together, to nearly everyone’s mutual benefit, Colahan said.
Movers and shakers in the development include Baker, with the forgotten story of what motivated him to build first his famous “rawhide railroad” and Blue Mountain extension; stock market wizard/railroad magnate Henri Villard, who bought out Baker and linked this area in his transcontinental transportation network; Dr. Nelson Blalock, who found time from delivering thousands of babies to pioneer dryland wheat farming and employ hundreds of local people in creating flumes cascading down the mountain named for him; John Boyer, who foresaw the need to jump start investment in infrastructure (irrigation); Ed Burlingame, who introduced the new technology that brought it to reality; and Jack Cartwright, the English immigrant who drove and fired the locomotives.