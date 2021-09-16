Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music has canceled the community contra dance planned for Saturday, Sept. 18.
Organizers will announce later when they plan to resume dances.
The group's complete schedule and directions are at wwfam.org, fam.bmi.net/ and Facebook. For more information contact Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or Dan Clark at 509-522-0399 or clarkdn@charter.net.
