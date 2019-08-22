“Last year’s party was epic. This year will be on another level. There is zero doubt about it. The ’90s was the best decade for music and fashion, hands down,” say organizers of the second annual ’90s Hip Hop Party.
It’s an excuse to dress in favorite ’90s attire — a Best Dressed prize will be awarded.
The event will be at 5 p.m. Friday in The Tasting Room at Nocking Point, 225 E. Aeronca Ave.
Dancing will be to DJ Esparza, “who spins those sweet ’90s jams!” No cover.
Centralcasting.com gives some tips for getting the look right: “Many trends from the late 1980s carried over to the early ’90s:” fluorescent colors on sweatpants, T-shirts, parachute pants and jackets. Hottest clothing colors were blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, often paired in patterns inspired by comic book and pop art.
Women’s looks at the time tended toward crop tops, babydoll dresses over leggings, black leather jackets with shoulder pads and colored or embroidered jeans, with slouch socks, Keds or ballet flats. Outfits for men included bright T-shirts, denim overalls, colored jeans, striped sweaters and leather or letterman jackets with slouch socks and sneakers.