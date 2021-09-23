The Whitman College campus, city of Walla Walla and surrounding communities have abundant outdoor art to explore in the cooler fall weather.
A variety of pieces by artists are sprinkled throughout the downtown Walla Walla core area within easy walking distance, the result of officials and nonprofit ArtWalla that created an arts collection management ordinance in 1997 to acquire public art.
Sculptures are also located in Dayton and Waitsburg.
Walla Walla
- Peo Peo Mox Mox, bronze, 2005, by Roger McGee, corner of West Rose Street and North Third Avenue.
- Rooted, 2003, bronze, by Wayne Chabre, Main Street and Fourth Avenue.
- Fireman, 1998, bronze, artist unknown. Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Replica of the original statue in Mountain View Cemetery commemorating firefighters who died in the line of duty.
- Convergences, 2004, basalt with bronze inlay, by Ian and Jennifer Borden, Main Street and Third Avenue.
- A Farmer’s Prayer, bronze, by Jeffrey Hill, 2017, 27 W. Main St.
- The Thinker, 2002, bronze, by Ralph Tretheway, Third Avenue and Main Street.
- Lights of the Valley, 2003, bronze and glass, by Squire Broel, Main Street near Second Avenue.
- Blooms in August, 2001, by Squire Broel, Main Street near Second Avenue.
- Thoughts Discovered, 2001, bronze, by Brad Rude. Corner of Main Street and First Avenue.
- Harvest Memories, 2018, bronze, by Jeffrey Hill. Land Title Plaza at First Avenue and Main Street.
- Guard Pigeon, 2001, bronze, by Wayne Chabre. Main Street and First Avenue at Mill Creek.
- He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Brother, 2003, marble, by Bill Piper. Main Street at Colville Street
- Holding it Together, 2002, concrete and brass, by Bill Piper Main Street near Colville Street
- Looking Forward, Looking Back, 2012, bronze, by Squire Broel, Main Street between Colville and Spokane streets.
- Windows on the Past, 2010, mural, by Jeanne McMenemy, Main Street between Colville and Spokane streets.
- Matilda on Her Way to Market, 2003, bronze, by Nano Lopez, East Alder Street at Spokane Street, by the Walla Walla Public Library.
- Mother & Child, 2003, bronze, by Tom Emmerson, East Alder Street at Palouse Street.
- A Delicate Balance, 2005, cast bronze, collaboration by Wayne Chabre and wife Jeanne McMenemy. Main Street at Palouse Street.
- Marcus Whitman, 1953, bronze, by Avard Fairbanks, Main Street near Palouse Street.
- From a Hole in the Earth, 2002, bronze, by Bill Piper, 607 E. Isaacs Ave., in Xeriscape Park.
Dayton
- The Arduous Journey, bronze of Sacajawea, by sculptor Carol Grende. On Dayton’s Historic Pathway, a sidewalk connecting the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial St., and Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse.
- Patit Creek Campsite, metal silhouette sculptures, two miles east of Dayton on Patit Road off U.S. Highway 12. Full-scale restoration of the Lewis and Clark Expedition campsite in silhouette statues representing all human and animal members of the group.
- Stationmaster, bronze, by Keith McMasters, 222 E. Commercial St., Dayton Historic Depot.
Waitsburg
- The Waitsburg Monument, Main Street, obelisk by Squire Broel that features markings made by Waitsburg kids and adults.
- The Waitsburg Story, by Wayne Chabre, Main Street. Woman and child at table with three chairs.
- The Waitsburg Trilogy, bronze, by Jeffrey Hill, Main Street. Three early entrepreneurs in front of City Hall.
Whitman College campus
Boyer Avenue runs through the Whitman College campus close to the heart of downtown Walla Walla. A collection of more than 20 outdoor sculptures can be viewed while on a 1.5-mile walk on the tree-shaded campus.
Park in the Hall of Science lot with entrances off Park Street and Isaacs Avenue and head east past Rempel Greenhouse to Ankeny Field to see:
- Styx, bronze, 2002, Deborah Butterfield, Bozeman, Mont., artist. She acquired driftwood for the horse from the Columbia and Snake rivers. The figure was cast at Walla Walla Foundry.
- Head along the left side of Ankeny Field to the northeast corner and Jewett Hall terrace to see two students in deep concentration. Students Playing 4D Tic Tac Toe, cast aluminum, 1994, Northwest public artist Richard Beyer. The Class of 1954 commission represents the intellectual and playful aspects of college life.
- Proceed along the sidewalk next to Lyman House to a multi-circular sculpture on the right. Moongate, burnished stainless steel, 2000, by Benbow Bullock. The California artist donated the sculpture in 2004.
- On the south end of Lyman House find a boulder. PE-WA-OO-YIT, stone, “Treaty Rock.” A gift in 1955 from the Yakama, Nez Perce, Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla tribes commemorates the signing of treaties with the U.S. government in 1855. The back side bears a plaque honoring Hol-Lol-Sote-Tote, or Small Eagle.
- Back toward Ankeny Field and Maxey Hall, look for a dark brown metal sculpture. Lava Ridge, steel, 1978, by Lee Kelly from Oregon City, Ore. Kelly’s inspiration stems from ancient and contemporary sources. This sculpture was acquired in 2002 with funds from the Garvin Family Art Fund.
- Follow the sidewalk on the east end of Maxey Hall to see two totem poles. Benedict Totem, donated by Lloyd Benedict, Whitman Class of 1941. Totem Pole, western red cedar, 2000, by Jewell Praying Wolf James. The Lummi Nation master carver carved the 24-foot pole using Coast Salish and Alaska Native styles.
- Cross College Creek via the 1918 bridge, a gift from the Class of 1908. To the left is the entrance to Cordiner Glen, aka “Narnia,” created in 1968 to honor Gwyneth Lewis Cordiner, wife of Ralph J. Cordiner, both from the Class of 1922. The basalt archway leading into “Narnia” is part of landscaping provided by the Class of 2002 to create a meditation grove in the glen. It was designed by Whitman’s landscape architect Thomas Berger of Seattle.
- Walk back toward Park Street, turn left past Reid Campus Center and across Boyer Avenue. On the left is the multipiece, multilevel Soaring Stones #4, multi-ton Cascade Mountain boulders atop polished steel pillars, by John T. Young. A 2007 gift from Young, artist and University of Washington professor of art. It stood in downtown Portland for 16 years before light-rail construction forced its removal. It ascends in height to 12 feet, 4 inches.
- Walk in the opposite direction of the archway along College Creek, to the carved wood Tiki, which celebrates contributions by students from Hawaii and the Polynesian Islands to the life of Whitman College.
- Continue along College Creek to the west end of Lakum Duckum pond and a work of Japanese inspiration. Stone lantern, part of a Japanese garden presented to the college by Mr. and Mrs. Tokuzo Yasu of Tokyo in memory of their son Kinji’s graduation from Whitman in 1962.
- Look south across Boyer Avenue and see a colorful rainbow of steel and glass between the La Casa Hispaña and Fine Arts interest houses. Imagination and Understanding: Phusis and Techne, welded steel and layered glass panes, 2000, by Doug Ludlow, Class of 2000. He was inspired by the Golden Section, or Divine Proportion, which in nature relates to such forms as the nautilus shell and the sunflower blossom.
- Walk west along Boyer, cross Otis Street and pass Baker Faculty Center to see Carnival, the statue referred to on campus as “Venus.” Carnival, bronze, 1997, by Jim Dine. The internationally known artist has roots in the Pop Art of the 1960s. He formed Carnival from a single tree using a chainsaw. It was cast at Walla Walla Foundry.
- Continue west. At the sign for Prentiss Hall turn left and follow the trail along College Creek to an installation surrounded by water. Topophilia Gates, 1999, by Keiko Hara. A Whitman professor of art from 1985-2006, she was inspired by a temple in Mon, Japan. Water flowing through the gates represents the passage from one realm to another.
- Move downstream toward the back of Hunter Conservatory and the Prentiss Bridge toward shiny steel set in the trees. Angkor IV, 1995, by Lee Kelly. Temples that Kelly visited in Cambodia inspired the piece.
- Cross Prentiss Bridge. Between the creek and the Hall of Music stands Pirouette, bronze and stainless steel, 2004, by Micajah Bienvenu, Class of 1986.
