Dr. Delaney Ruston’s award-winning film “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cordiner Hall, 44 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus.
It follows a resource fair at 6 p.m.
At the conclusion of the film, a panel discussion will be held. Admission for all ages is free.
In the film, the documentary filmmaker, primary care physician and mother of teenagers probes the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games and academics.
She observed her own kids scrolling through life with rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention span.
She learned the average kid spends 6.5 hours a day looking at screens. She wondered about the impact of all this time and about the friction occurring in homes and schools around negotiating screen time — friction she knew too well.
Through poignant, unexpectedly funny stories and surprising insights from authors, psychologists and brain scientists, the 67-minute film reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.
Ruston said, “The stories I have chosen to tell ... feature topics that affect our lives but get too little attention, such as mental health.
“With ‘Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia’ (PBS), about my father, and ‘Hidden Pictures’ (PBS), about global mental health, I learned about using film for advocacy. I partnered with groups such as The National Alliance on Mental Illness and the World Health Organization, discovering innovative ways to promote compassion and action.”
Locally, Walla Walla Clinic, Walla Walla Parks & Rec
and Michelle Coleman are sponsoring the screening. See screenagersmovie.com for more information.