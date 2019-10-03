Three bands will top the bill at the Walla Walla SausageFest weekend fundraiser at DeSales Catholic High School, 919 E. Sumach St.
Portland-based Dancehall Days will perform a mix of pop, soul, rock and rhythm and blues from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Friday.
Upcoming bluesman Diego Romero from Milton-Freewater will perform from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, followed from 8:30 p.m.-midnight by Walla Walla’s Whiskey Creek Band with its signature small acoustic and big electric sounds and “danceable, drinkable, always a party” music.
Celebrating its 17th year, the annual fun-filled, family-friendly festival raises funds for education in the Walla Walla Valley.
Food such as artisan sausages, burgers, salads, tamales, desserts, local beers and wine will be available for purchase.
Free activities include a football game, cornhole tournament, bingo, movies for the kids, a Kids Zone with dozens of games and bounce houses, two nights of concerts and more, according to the schedule.