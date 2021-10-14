American Association of University Women collectible books pop-up sale

The American Association of University Women collectible books pop-up sale begins Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17, and continues every weekend through Oct. 31. The fundraiser will be held each weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the YWCA Ice Chalet lobby, 213 S. First Ave. will feature a large selection of Northwest history titles from Washington, Oregon and other Pacific states, and books in history, literature, art, children’s books, antique/classic car automotive manuals, a number of handsome sets and more.

COVID-19 protocols apply for all visitors over age 2 and older. There will be a limit of 20 shoppers inside the building at any one time.

Call AAUW collectible book manager Diane Reed at 509-438-7304 or ladybookww@gmail.com.

 

