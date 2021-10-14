The American Association of University Women collectible books pop-up sale will feature a large selection of Northwest history titles from Washington, Oregon and other Pacific states, and collectible books in history, literature, art, children’s books, antique/classic car automotive manuals, a number of handsome sets and more.
The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17, in the YWCA Ice Chalet lobby, 213 S. First Ave.
COVID-19 protocols apply for all visitors over age 2 and older. There will be a limit of 20 shoppers inside the building at any one time.
Call AAUW collectible book manager Diane Reed at 509-438-7304 or ladybookww@gmail.com.
