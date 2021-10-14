The American Association of University Women collectible books pop-up sale begins Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17, and continues every weekend through Oct. 31. The fundraiser will be held each weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the YWCA Ice Chalet lobby, 213 S. First Ave. will feature a large selection of Northwest history titles from Washington, Oregon and other Pacific states, and books in history, literature, art, children’s books, antique/classic car automotive manuals, a number of handsome sets and more.