Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 W. Highway 12, will open the Prince's Cabin for interior viewing to the public just once during 2021 when it hosts Saint Jean-Baptiste Day on Saturday, June 26.
The small structure is thought to be the oldest standing cabin in the state of Washington. Pioneer Narcissa Whitman referred in a letter to the one-room building in January 1844.
"We’re going to try to have shade and misters to keep people cool," said board member Sarah Hurlburt. "It will be different from previous years because no lunch, and no bus tour."
To learn more about the history and restoration of the Prince's Cabin, or if adults and kids want to help put up the teepee, be at the Frenchtown site between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The teepee will be pitched at 11 a.m., and tours will happen as people arrive.
Unlike in previous years, there will not be a potato bar, but snacks and drinks will be available, and T-shirts will be sold to raise funds for the nonprofit — and maybe a giant bubble stand for the kids, Hurlburt said.
The site is open from dawn to dusk daily. Admission is free. It features a walking trail, the Prince's Cabin, benches, signage, natural grounds and native plants, a view, parking and a pit toilet. See frenchtownwa.org for more information.