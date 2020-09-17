This Seattle-based singer songwriter’s given name is Robbie Christmas, but he rolls as RX these days.
Or rather, rocks and rolls with indie-pop-and a twinge of the blues, his inspiration such artists as Eric Clapton and Patrick O’Hearn.
As for RX, his moniker: “It’s just easier than having to explain my name each time. Otherwise people assume I sing Christmas songs, which I don’t.” Which is not to say the bristle-faced young man is a Scrooge. Anything but.
Pensive but relatable and enthusiastic, RX said in a phone interview that he fell in love with a Walla Walla woman, a Whitman graduate, and her city too.
In fact, so enchanted is he by both that this year he penned “Walla Walla” with colleagues L. Collison-Ris and Jason Lackie, as the tenth and final song on his newly released album, “Epilogue.”
The song uses the name of Walla Walla six times in the stanza of the chorus. The result is rather onomatopoeic for the sound of the words in song is reminiscent of the mellifluous streams characterizing the small city.
Though his partner and he met at a Seattle winery and began their relationship in the big city, it was only with time that the young woman invited him to Walla Walla to meet her family.
RX knew “it was a big deal,” he says. “It’s a sacred thing,” And he quotes the poet Mary Oliver:
“‘You must be special if I bring you to this place.’” To capture the memory of the romantic time here and how he “loves the town,” RX wrote the song “Walla Walla.”
“It had to be as visual as possible,” he says of his sense of the city. “It’s so deeply special I had to do it right. … the song is personal but kind of ambiguous, and the words Walla Walla fit perfectly and fills the song.”
The “Walla Walla” chorus shows him slipping deeper into love here:
“… I can’t fake it
I can’t change it
How I feel you when I’m here
In Walla Walla
Walla Walla”
Ironically, RX had more tears than stars in his eyes at the time when he penned the song.
The album’s title, “Epilogue,” points to the couple’s breakup, a squestioning after three years.
As it turns out, he says, relief in his voice, their time apart turned out to be a hiatus, “the end of a book chapter,” not “closure.”
Now reconciled, “It’s one of her favorite songs,” RX says.
At 31, RX, is self-taught on acoustic and electric guitars as well as real piano, which weave into the resonance of his strong tenor.
His pipes are so robust, he’s twice sung the national anthem for the Seahawks and performed alongside popular Grammy award-winners.
As he increasingly committed to making a living through his art, into the profession as a singer songwriter his career took off, RX headed to Los Angeles to work with professionals to “write better songs.” It was a “tough city,” he says.
RX was born in Long Beach, Calif.
His fire commissioner father and his mother, a registered nurse, relocated to the Pacific Northwest when he was age 4.
By age 9, he knew he wanted to be a musician, and his family has “never doubted me,” he says.
Before Washington state’s COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March, RX could be found singing four to five days a week at wineries and weddings, three hours at a time.
“It’s a living,” he says. “I’m doing what I love.” But he wound up with a vocal hemorrhage that was “very scary,” he says.
A well-regarded vocal coach in Seattle worked with him to heal and improve his voice, which presently has a rich, young timbre.
Beyond RX’s earlier releases of Eps, all his momentum to record and work with other musicians and his producer came to a halt in March as COVID-19 shut down commerce and socializing.
His response was to start up a program, “Work from Home,” on Facebook, whereby artists live-stream their music. Through that venue, however, the artists’ only compensation is cyber-tips. But followers and subscribers are a measure of popularity and regard, which can launch a musician.
In August, after two months of concentrated creativity and collaborating with other artists’ voices and instruments, he released “Epilogue” online.
As RX says, “it’s about getting traction.”
And he’s getting that. Besides listeners, “Walla Walla,” has been played on the influential public radio station KEXP more than once.
His goal is to play opening sets for concert musicians he admires, and perhaps to be a headliner himself at the Paramount Theater in Seattle.
“You will be impressed,” he concludes. “I like a challenge when people tell you you can’t. The more time you spend questioning yourself, that’s a second wasted.”