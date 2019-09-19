WESTON — A full 26-mile marathon the Rev. Bill Dobos ran in 2017 raised funds of at least $1,925.20 to bolster the Weston Food Pantry’s ability to assist those in need.
The run has been made annual and open to all participants, said son Jeremy Dobos, who is coordinating the run Saturday.
It begins and ends in Weston City Park, 301 S. Water St. The 5K/3.1-mile out-and-back race is mostly on a flat course.
The half marathon, a run-only event, starts the same, but heads into rolling gravel hills. “Not an easy course, but definitely a fun one,” Jeremy said.
Race-day bib pickup and race-day registration — cash/check only — starts at 7:30 a.m. The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K follows at 9 a.m. Participants are expected to finish by 11:30 a.m.
“We love our furry friends, but please leave pets at home for this one,” The Food Run website notes.
The Food Run 5K sign-up is $20 and the half-marathon is $30. Registering online at ubne.ws/2YPm08h before the race saves $5. This is where maps, elevation, training plans and more details about the courses are, too. See more at Facebook, ubne.ws/3003Htm.
There is no charge for kids ages 10 and younger when accompanied by a registered adult. Registration online ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
For those who wish to support the cause but not run, donations may be made to Weston Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 100, Weston, OR 97886.