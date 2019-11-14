The Christmas Victorian Tea will be from 1-2 p.m. Dec 8 at Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St.
It’s a tradition that in December Kirkman House is decorated to the hilt for the holiday season, creating a festive setting for the Christmas Victorian Tea.
Guests will be treated to a style show featuring vintage party fashions and evening gowns, while they enjoy tea and delicious food in an intimate setting.
A limited number of tickets, which go fast, at $20 for members and $25 for general admission, are available and may be purchased at the museum, or by calling 509-529-4373.
Online see kirkmanhousemuseum.org.