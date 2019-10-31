A new production of the Live Cinema Series sponsored by Shakespeare Walla Walla will screen in November at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The local nonprofit organization aims to make Shakespeare and theater approachable and entertaining to students in eastern Washington and Oregon.
Royal Opera House cinema’s “Don Giovanni” will screen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mozart’s engaging masterpiece follows Don Giovanni (Erwin Schrott), the women he serially seduces and the vengeance that finally catches up with him.
The opera is renowned for its ever-shifting portrayals of complex characters, fast-moving action and mix of the comic and the heartfelt.
Runtime is 3 hours, 30 minutes. It is performed in Italian with English surtitles.
The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences an equivalent to the best seat in the house.
Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and detailed close-ups of performers are featured.
Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
Purchase tickets at phtww.com or call 509-529-6500 for tickets and schedule.