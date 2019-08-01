MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Rotary Club’s benefit 5K Grape Run through the Vineyards will be from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Registration is $25. Early registration, which includes a T-shirt and is at itsagraperun.itsyourrace.com/register/ ends on Aug. 7; the fee remains the same afterward, but does not include the shirt.
Late registration and pack pickup starts at 7 a.m.; the race starts at 8 a.m. at Seven Hills Vineyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Proceeds will help Milton-Freewater Rotary support local kids and the community.
For more information contact President Molly Hasenbank at 541-938-3377 or molly@mgtlegal.com or see mfrotary.org.