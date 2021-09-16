Rosie Cerquone and Co. will give a free outdoor concert from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, in front of Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Folding chairs will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own chairs. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Rosie Cerquone and Co. is a celebration of percussion, songwriting and modern music performance. A classically trained percussionist, Cerquone never got over her wannabe pop star phase so she combined her two dreams into a genre she calls “pop percussion.”
With the help of project collaborator and drummer, Haydn Halsted, they present Cerquone’s intricate melodies to listeners through voice, vibraphone, drums and electronics.
Her music explores stories of loss, love for others and one's self and self-discovery. Musical influences include jazz, indie rock and pop. Lyrically, her songs explore everything from loss to self discovery to empowerment.
Rosie Cerquone and Co. was previously scheduled to perform in August as part of the Walla Walla Summer Stage Festival, the latter which is rescheduled to 2022.
Beverages, popcorn, and snacks will be sold.
For more information: boxoffice@phtww.org, 509-529-6500 or phtww.org.
