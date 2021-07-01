The Live Cinema series at Gesa Power House Theatre resumes with a screening of "Romeo and Juliet" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
The Shakespeare drama is a tragic tale of forbidden love where a longstanding feud between Verona’s Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the middle.
Directed by Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford, "Romeo and Juliet" is the fifth play in the inaugural Plays at the Garrick season and was filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope.
Set in 1950s Italy, the production stars Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones") as Romeo and Lily James ("Downton Abbey") as Juliet, with Derek Jacobi as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse.
The modern staging by The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company returns to select theaters for the first time since it was screened live-to-cinemas in 2016.
The Live Cinema Series is supported by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
This screening has an approximate runtime of 3 hours. Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
General admission tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Additional precautions, such as required mask use for unvaccinated patrons, will be observed based on the latest guidance from state and county Departments of Health.