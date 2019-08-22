The Walla Walla Sweets Rollergirls will present Boss Babes from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Walla Walla YMCA, 340 S. Park St. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 10 and younger get free admission. See wallawallasweetsrollergirls.com.
The Rollergirls will take on the Aftershocks Roller Rebels in flat-track, hard-hitting roller derby action. The event includes concessions and a fundraiser for The Moms’ Network.
Afterward, the Sweets, Aftershocks, referees and officials will gather at The Getaway Casino, 1831 Portland Ave., for an after-party celebration.