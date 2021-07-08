Dungeons & Dragons
Courtesy image

Youth and teens in sixth grade and older of all experience levels may join the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons at Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St.

Free, drop-in games will be open to as many as 10 players and prior experience is not required.

Library Technician Mary Lubbers will facilitate the activity from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays, starting July 15. It will continue until Thursday, Sept. 2.

For more details, contact her at 509-527-4550 or mlubbers@wallawallawa.gov and see ubne.ws/dragons.

 

