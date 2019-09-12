Rogue Lobster will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Charles Smith Wines, 35 S. Spokane St.
The group has played more than 200 shows and released three full-length albums of original music.
Essentially bluegrass in their instrumentation, their style is a bit harder to pin down, ranging from traditional bluegrass to Americana and modern folk, with particular focus on three-part harmonies and instrumental leads.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8. Cheese and charcuterie boards will be sold.