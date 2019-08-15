COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Community Hospice is hosting a free rock painting summer support and gratitude event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave.
The fun, family-friendly afternoon is to reflect on a loved one by commemorating them with a painted rock.
Save or give the rock away. Whatever feels right to you. All supplies will be included. Light refreshments will be served. Remember to wear clothes in which to get messy. RSVPs are greatly appreciated to plan for supplies and refreshments. RSVP for tickets to ubne.ws/2YJUeKg. Additional information is available through Brad McMasters at brad@wwhospice.org or 525-5561 or online see wwhospice.org.