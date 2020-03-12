The Live Cinema Series continues with a screening of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. The one-night-only event is being screening in select cinemas world-wide.
Twenty-five years ago, seven minutes changed the face of Irish dancing forever. The Eurovision interval act performance gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance.
Now 25 years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.
The powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite is celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy of its Irish and international dance.
Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot where it all began, the 25th anniversary gala performance will bring Riverdance to the big screen for the first time.
Filmed during live events, Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences detailed close-ups of the performers. The Live Cinema Series is sponsored in part by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
This screening has an approximate runtime of 2 hours, including one intermission. Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.