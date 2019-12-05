Harper Joy Theater at Whitman College will produce “Ripe Frenzy,” by Jennifer Barclay next week.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 14-15 on the Alexander Stage, Harper Joy Theatre, 345 Boyer Ave.
“‘Ripe Frenzy’ is set in a small town in upstate New York, where the high school is famous for having done the most productions of “Our Town” of any school, ever. On opening night of the school’s 40th production, a student opens fire.
“Time is slippery as the play submerges us in the before, during and after of the shooting, using ‘Our Town’ as a framework to examine what has become our new American norm.
“Told from the perspective of the mothers of the town, the play questions our own culpability in the perpetuation of mass shootings in our country.”
Tickets are online at whitman.edu/HJT, at the box office from noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or 30 minutes before the performance.
General admission is $12 or $8 for students and seniors.