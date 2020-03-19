TEAM Relay postpones bingo benefit for American Cancer Society
TEAM Relay’s American Cancer Society annual Shamrock Bingo event expects to raise funds for the upcoming Relay for Life this spring.
However, the bingo event set for Friday in the Waitsburg Elementary School Multi-purpose Room, has been postponed until a later date because of the coronavirus outbreak. For more information, contact Karen Huwe at 509-386-6960.
Relay for Life Walla Walla is set to start at 10 a.m. May 30 in Pioneer Park.
See ubne.ws/2Vf01o5 for participation details or contact coordinator Merri Anne Huber at merrianneh@charter.net.