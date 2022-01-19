Want to relax and create something beautiful at the same time? Pour painting might be for you. On Saturday, Jan. 29, you can learn about the art form at a Heavenly Makings event at The FINCH hotel in Walla Walla.
Heavenly Makings is a Walla Walla-based online and event-focused art company owned by Amanda Gilbert, who works at the hotel.
Pour painting involves choosing your paint colors and pouring them onto a canvas rather than using a brush.
“The paint kind of comes out in a swirl pattern,” Gilbert said. “You don’t really have control over what the product looks like. It’s just kind of a relaxing, artistic project that has an open-ended outcome.”
Gilbert said there are many different ways to complete your painting.
“You can add all the colors into one container. Or you can pour each individual color on the canvas yourself,” Gilbert said. “You can swirl it around, or you can do it in a line pattern. You can pour them through objects like strainers or funnels. Some people use the ends of pop bottles.”
Several options will be available to painters at the Jan. 29 pour painting event, Gilbert said. Every guest will get to create one 11 x 14 canvas. All supplies are included.
To register, visit heavenlymakings.com/events-1.
Gilbert said the pour painting evening is the latest event she is putting on at The FINCH. She started Heavenly Makings in February 2021.
Upcoming events include a "Sweetheart Puzzle Box” night for couples on Feb. 12 and a “Welcome to Our Home” sign-making event on March 12.
She said her goal is to introduce art to new people.
“You don’t need any art skills (to do the events)”, she said. “If you have them, great, but you don’t need them.”
In addition to hosting events in Walla Walla, the company sells art project kits online with all the materials needed to complete a project.
Gilbert said she started this business to combine things she has enjoyed from her two past careers.
“Throughout my life, I feel each career I held has prepared me for doing this,” she said. “I was a preschool teacher for 10 years, and that gave me the experience of doing group activities and art projects, though of course, doing it with preschoolers was different than with adults. I also had a photography business for about four years.”
She also said a love of creating things inspired her to start this business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.