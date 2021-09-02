Registration is currently underway for the 10th annual fun run and walk, which benefits programs that encourage safe driving on area roadways, and is sponsored by the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition.
The Super Hero Run 2021 run will be Saturday, Sept. 11, on the Mill Creek walking paths and trails at Walla Walla Community College.
Sign-in from 8-9 a.m. The kick-off celebration and costume judging begin at 9 a.m. There will be judges for the top three best super hero costumes.
"We are encouraging families, individuals, teams and of course superheroes, to run or walk to show their support for the cause and memory of friends or family members who have lost their life in a traffic collision," said Traffic Safety Coalition Injury Prevention Program Coordinator and Target Zero Manager Ruben Hernandez.
"Through entry fees and program sponsorships, we will be able to assist local victims of DUI and distracted driving collisions, provide prevention education to the youth in Walla Walla County and assist low-income families with car seats and bicycle helmets."
The theme is "Unleash your inner Super Hero." Costumes are optional. Register at wallawallasuperherorun.itsyourrace.com.