Registration is now open for the 2019 Superhero Fun Run on Sept. 14 that champions traffic safety.
“Gather your friends, family and co-workers and sign up,” said Nancy McClenny-Walters, Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero manager, in a release.
Costumes are encouraged but not required. Superhero Run T-shirts are available for $15.
The run is open to all ages and abilities. There is a 1-mile walk for those who just want to come out and enjoy the event or a 5K or 10K for those who are a little more serious or want a longer distance. Children under 5 are admitted free. Call 509-524-4425 for more details.