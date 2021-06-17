ATHENA — Fans of the annual Athena Caledonian Games may wish to save Saturday, July 10, for family fun and register entries in advance for the parade and competitions.
Athena Caledonian Games President Sue Friese said the modified, one-day-only Scottish heritage festival will be in Athena City Park.
It is patterned after Highland clan gatherings of the ages when ancients celebrated with music, dancing, food and friendly competition. Rather modified for this COVID-19 year, Caledonian celebrates a one-day festival with family events.
A Main Street parade will kick the day off at 9 a.m. Parade entrants may copy the parade registration online at athenacaledonian.org and mail to P.O. Box 161, Athena, OR 97813.
A limited number of registrations for the Caledonian Athletic Competition are being accepted. The competition happens on the high school athletic lower field and includes age-level events for men and women. It has field registration; entrants must be 16 years old or older.
Amateurs who have never competed in Scottish events are welcome. Professionally ranked competitors throw right next to amateurs at Athena competition. They throw stones, hay bales and hammers and a telephone pole-length caber.
Camping at the school grounds is not available in 2021.