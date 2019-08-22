A booth at Land Title Plaza from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday will register participants for the Sept. 14 Superhero Run.
Those registering Saturday will have a buy one-get one option, organizers say.
Participants are encouraged to sign up early to avoid late registration fees. T-shirts honoring the run are also available for purchase. Registration is also open online at
wallawallasuperherorun.itsyourrace.com.
Superheroes of all ages will come together to champion traffic safety on Sept. 14 at the Mill Creek walking path near Walla Walla Community College.
Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition is hosting the eighth annual fun run to support its programs sponsored throughout the year.
Participants may sign up for 1-mile, 5K and 10K options. The 5K and 10K are timed events, and medals will be given for top finishers.
Costume awards will be presented to top Superhero Sidekick, Best Superhero Costume, Most Likely to have Super Powers, Most Likely to be Mistaken for a Real Superhero and Most likely to be a Villain.
Batman will be available for photos and to cheer runners and walkers along.
Each year the Coalition helps families with child carseat education; brings impaired and distracted driving programs to high school students throughout the County; provides a free ride home program through Tipsy Taxi during the Christmas holidays and along with other programs provides a bike rodeo for kids throughout the County.