monument

This monument in Mountain View Cemetery is 5 feet tall, with intricately carved stone.

 Courtesy photo

Registration to participate in the family-friendly Symbol Quest closes on Friday, May 28.

The self-guided quest to discover the stories etched in stone throughout at Mountain View Cemetery is completed individually or by family from June 18-July 18 at 2120 S Second Ave. 

Upon registration at wwpr.us, participants receive a Symbol Quest card and a specially-designed hoody or long-sleeved T-shirt.

Raffles prizes and a chance for a dinner at one of three local restaurants for participants are part of the event. The cost ranges from $20-$30. For more details, contact Joanna Lanning at jlanning@wallawallawa.gov or 509-200-6646.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,