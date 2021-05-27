Registration to participate in the family-friendly Symbol Quest closes on Friday, May 28.
The self-guided quest to discover the stories etched in stone throughout at Mountain View Cemetery is completed individually or by family from June 18-July 18 at 2120 S Second Ave.
Upon registration at wwpr.us, participants receive a Symbol Quest card and a specially-designed hoody or long-sleeved T-shirt.
Raffles prizes and a chance for a dinner at one of three local restaurants for participants are part of the event. The cost ranges from $20-$30. For more details, contact Joanna Lanning at jlanning@wallawallawa.gov or 509-200-6646.