Instructor Maribeth Bergstrom's final basket weaving workshop of the year will be at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Those interested should register early as space is limited. The fee is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. It is recommended for adult and senior participants; the minimum recommended age for participation is 14.
Participants will create a round reed basket. Round and flat reed for weaving the main body of the basket will be available in natural blond. Reed dyed in other colors will be available for contrast weaves.
It will take most students the entire four hours to complete a basket. Participants should expect to stay for the duration of the class for instruction and assistance.
To register see fwwm.org/museumstore or stop by the Museum Store for a registration form.