By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Four regional artists are sharing their unique style of art in an exhibit called Mlange from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through Feb. 28 at CAVU Cellars Art Gallery.
Works being featured are by Ron Kammer, Steve Nilson, Frankie Laufer and Cathy Pipes.
CAVU operates under COVID-19 protocol, which requires physical distancing, masks and no indoor food or wine service.
Portrait artist and nurse Kammer is sharing a collection that focuses on well-known contemporary and historic politicians and artists. The Walla Wallan describes his portraits as deliberately awkward with colorful clumsiness and sometimes with a bit of humor.
“I am attempting to capture a bit of personality in these portraits, maybe it is not their true personality, but it might make people think about them a little differently,” he said. Recently inspired by current events, the collection includes activists, victims of racism and historical individuals such as Fredrick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, George Floyd and Emmett Till.
Nilson, of Milton-Freewater, creates images and objects that normal people do not see, while at the same time blurring the edges of reality. Inspiration comes from the history of the universe, the big and little circles, Earth and Moon, organic life and how artificial intelligence has as effect on the future.
“I think art must be about a message that makes the viewer answer questions and then ask why? I call this artistficial intelligence,” he said.
College Place resident Laufer’s diversity of style and technique is evident in this collection. “Paint gives expression to intuitive feelings of silence, form, structure, and organizing power. The creative process has a language all its own which transcends active surface thoughts. The painter’s role is to paint, to give expression to that wholeness within. All else including results, evolving subject matter, mood, and so forth follow this,” according to the release.
A Kennewick native, Pipes is showcasing her love of the Pacific Northwest with a collection of landscapes and some of its four-legged inhabitants. Capturing back roads, ditches and empty beaches, Cathy strives to elevate the small, sometimes common aspects of the grander scene. While imitation of the landscape is not the intent, hoping to stir a shared feeling of place or sentiment is.