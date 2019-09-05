Red Badge Project helps veterans tell their stories through free workshops offered Fridays and Saturdays beginning on Friday at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Friday workshops for small groups of veterans are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday workshops are from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
In the second of three workshops Sept. 13-14, Brian McDonald will lead How to Write, which helps student storytellers step outside the norm and open up to possibilities. In addition to basic story structure, they also learn to express the sincere reason they tell stories.
Sept. 27-28: Shawn Wong will lead Write workshops showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves. They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.