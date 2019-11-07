Veterans will have the opportunity to tell their stories through free Red Badge Project Writing Workshops.
A session will be 2-4 p.m. Friday Nov. 8 at Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Workshops on Fridays are from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Saturday workshops are from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.
Brian McDonald will lead the “How to Write” workshops on Nov. 22 and 23 helping student storytellers step outside the norm and open up to possibilities.
In addition to basic story structure, they also learn to express the sincere reason they tell stories.
Shawn Wong will lead the “Write” workshops on Dec. 6 and 7 showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves. They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.