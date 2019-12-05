Veterans will have the opportunity to tell their stories through free Red Badge Project Writing Workshops at Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Shawn Wong will lead the “Write” workshops on Dec. 6 and 7 showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves. They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.
Workshops on Fridays are from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Saturday workshops are from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.