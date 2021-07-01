"There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you." — Maya Angelou
Veterans participating in the Red Badge Project will tell their stories at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The 90-minute event is hosted by Red Badge instructor Warren Etheredge.
The $15 general admission tickets are available at phtww.org or at 509-529-6500. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Red Badge Project.
Former U.S. Army Capt. Evan Bailey and actor and U.S. Air Force veteran Tom Skerritt founded the project, which is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans. The storytelling skills they learn can help them manage the challenges of PTS, TBIs, moral injury and other burdens they carry, according to a release.
Red Badge offers ongoing, bi-monthly classes for veterans in the Walla Walla region as well, in conjunction with Vet Centers in Seattle, Federal Way, Everett and Spokane.
Veterans from the Walla Walla group and others from around the state will present stories they have crafted through Red Badge.
Audience members may be the first people outside the classroom or tight-knit circles of friends and families who have heard these tales.
Power House Theatre is following the most-recent guidance from state and county health departments in terms of mask use and other protocols. Ticketholders will be notified during the week before each event of the current guidelines.