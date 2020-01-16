COLLEGE PLACE — International musician Po-Chuan Chiang and Romanian born violinist Cristian Neacsu, Walla Walla University assistant professor of music and chairman of the department, will present a free recital there featuring the music of such classical composers as Handel, Brahms and Tchaikovsky at 7 p.m. Sunday in Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium, 204 S. College Ave. Open to the community, the recital will feature Chiang on piano and Neacsu on violin.
Chiang is a staff accompanist at Western Illinois University and performs internationally with multiple instrumental and vocal artists in multiple styles and genres. Several of these performances include as a pianist for the opera program Scuola Italia in Sant’Angelo in Vado, Italy, and the winners’ concert of the American Protégé Competition in the Chamber Music category at Carnegie Hall.
Neacsu has served as assistant professor and orchestra director at Burman University in Canada and as president of the Alberta String Association. He established the ASA Concerto Competition and regularly works with prominent artists such as Stefan Milenkovich, Piotr Milewsky, Herbert Bloomsted and others.
In 2017, Neacsu established Burman Virtuosi, a strings chamber orchestra of select players that performed at the Music Conference Alberta along with other acclaimed ensembles from the province.
The recital is free and open to the public — donations will be accepted for student scholarships. For more details about WWU Department of Music or upcoming events, visit wallawal la.edu/music.