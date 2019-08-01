Gregory Tate, Twila Johnson-Tate and Karin Mueller share a commonality as visual artists who in the creation of their work use a variety of mediums and processes such as wood, metal, paper, clay, printmaking and watercolor.
Their work takes a critical view of social, political, cultural and environmental issues, often referencing local topography, history and popular culture, Greg Tate said in a release.
A shared theme of the use of space, sensuality of landscape and textures may be recognized in the work of each artist.
Their exhibit, Art Undisguised, Metal, Wood, Paper and Clay, will open with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday at CAVU Cellars, 175 E Aeronca Ave.
They are deliberate in their use of specific materials and are often looking for the unexpected as it shows itself in the process of creating the piece.
“As in the definition of ‘undisguised,’ the work can be at times unrestrained but yet explicit, obvious in the process yet unmistakable in the outcome,” Greg Tate said.
He works as painter and ceramic artist. He grew up on the Columbia River in Eastern Oregon, traveled in Europe and has been fascinated with textures of rock formations and the undulation of the land topography against the skyline.
He recently retired from teaching ceramics, drawing, painting and design and was gallery director at Skagit Valley College for the past 34 years and is a baseball umpire.
He’s presented workshops on paper clay, raku slip decorations and throwing platters at higher learning institutions in Western Washington and at Walla Walla Community and Whitman colleges.
He served four years on the board for Anchor Artspace Anacortes, Wash.; and on the board for Studio Articolore in Walla Walla, is on the board for ArtWalla and is an adjunct faculty member teaching ceramics at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
The area surrounding his home in Walla Walla has inspired his latest series of wall platters, landscape cup containers, sculpture and paintings. His work has been shown in numerous galleries in the Northwest.
“By using contrast of textures, shapes and colors, I tried to capture the image of deep space or landscape perspective by using tactile, functional objects in a nonfunctional venue,” he said in a release.
Without a formal art education, Twila Johnson-Tate said she’s dabbled in courses at Skagit Valley College, Western Washington University and various Seattle art studios in painting, art history, ceramics, printmaking, photography and drawing.
“I am fortunate to be mentored by a group of women who believe the process of creating art is a vital part of their daily lives,” she said.
Texture, pattern and color are present in much of her work. She harvests images from her past print projects, discarded books and handmade paper to develop a piece.
“When researching for a project I always pull out my art history and textile books as a constant source of reference for pattern, shape, repetition, and use of color.”
“I hope my work makes you think. I hope what I have created lingers with you and reminds you of the connection we have with the landscape we live in on a daily basis; whether it is the city landscape you see on your way to the market, sidewalks crosshatched with litter mingled with the tannin of fallen leaves. This valley we live in is hewn of color, pattern, texture. Inspiration,” Twila said.
Mueller lives and creates in Bellingham. Since 2005, she has been involved in upcycling, the concept of taking discarded items and turning them into something that has greater use or value.
She is a treasure hunter, always searching for that curious, offbeat item. The hunt and stories behind items she finds provide the inspiration to create her work.
Over the years, Mueller has been featured in several publications, including Residential Lighting Magazine, which highlighted a unique lamp style, designed in collaboration with another local artist.
Her work was also included in Art Without Waste, Upcycled and Earth Friendly Designs, published in 2014.
Karin’s work has been juried into several local and Seattle area group and one-woman shows.