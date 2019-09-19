Artists and sisters Mary Crane Nutter and Sarah Kelly Crane’s third annual Art Party @ the Meadow will be from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at 859 Lower Dry Creek Road.
Additionally, music, romantic lighting and a bonfire are on tap for the experience. Jordan Roy of Barn Fight out of New York will play music. “His range is vast, covering genres from lo-fi, Americana, dance, rock and roll and folk. His voice and talented guitar playing will have you mesmerized.”
The creative outdoor experience will feature the sisters’ latest collections in a tree-lined meadow. They love what they do and wanted to create a non-gallery experience welcoming for artists and art lovers alike, they said in a release.
Nutter is a painter with a design background. She brings clean lines and expressive imagination to whatever makes up her canvas, she said. She will feature mural quilts painted with outdoor paint which makes them safe and versatile for indoor and outdoor use. Her pattern and color Rolodex is full and vast. See mcraneart.com for more details.
Crane is a designer by trade and photographer by love. She loves to marry both where her talents can shine. Her collection this year, Kaleidoscope Dreams, will be focused on everyday scenes transformed in a way that they seem anything but mundane, she said. Find out more at skcrane.com.
Bring a comfy chair, blanket and picnic. The meadow has an amphitheater-style slant, great for atmosphere watching and music listening. Parking attendants will guide you to a parking area outside the meadow. Look for signs. Admission is free.