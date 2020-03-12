Randy Rogers Band to headline Wheatstock Aug. 15

HELIX — Rolling Stone magazine ranked the Randy Rogers Band alongside artists such as U2 and the Rolling Stones in its list of Top 10 Must-See Artists in summer 2007.
The New Braunfels, Texas,-based country music group will headline Wheatstock Music Festival in August, according to a release.
The musical lineup playing the grass arena at the Helix Rodeo Grounds also will feature Boise-based groups Hillfolk Noir and Tylor and the Trainrobbers, Wanderlost from Pendleton and Seattle bands Great American Trainwreck and Norman Baker & the Backroads.
The festival starts at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 and will offer large-scale and local Americana, folk and country artists, food vendors, free camping, a beer garden, bouncy castles, merchandise sales and optional cabana shade seating. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating
The nonprofit Wheatstock Inc. was founded in 2007 to benefit the Wheatstock Helix Music Scholarship Program and Divide Camp Wounded Warrior Program. To date, Wheatstock has raised more than $33,000 for the charities.
Tickets, limited to the first 1200 sold, are available for $30 at wheatstock.brownpapertickets.com. Contact wheatstockinfo@gmail.com for more information.