Retired Whitman College faculty member Clark Colahan will spin colorful, vividly remembered Casey Jones-type stories about a career on the rails when he gives a Living History presentation as pioneer railroad engineer Jack Cartwright.
His talk will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
At age 20, Cartwright emigrated to Nebraska in 1870 with years of experience working on railroads in the north of England. He and his brother Ed headed west in 1877.
They arrived in Walla Walla by train, headed to San Francisco, and within three days went to work here for Dorsey Baker on his new but already famous Walla Walla & Columbia River Railroad.
Cartwright was involved in every chapter of the launch and development of railroads in Eastern Washington for at least 30 years.
A lively conversationalist, he developed cordial relations with Baker and the man who bought out his rail line, railroad magnate, stock market wizard and fellow immigrant, Henri Villard. Cartwright’s many, detailed memories of those years provide the only hands-on account of the railroad’s birth and operation. He will be visiting Fort Walla Walla Museum as a time traveler from 1912.
In later years, Cartwright enjoyed recalling the surprising and often humorous happenings of his exciting youth for the benefit of newspaper editors and any other interested listeners.
For more details, see fwwm.org or contact info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.