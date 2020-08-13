Quarantine limitations impede area musicians' livelihoods

Livelihoods of Walla Walla musicians were dealt a huge blow after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a live music ban on July 16.
Going into effect on July 20, the mandate outlawed all outdoor and indoor live entertainment for Washington counties in Phases 2 and 3.
In light of this recent order, Robin Barrett, guitarist, singer and principal songwriter of Walla Walla-based band Coyote Kings, says it has been difficult to remain optimistic.
“It’s really bleak as far as live music and musicians in general go. We’re really hurting,” said Barrett, whose music career has spanned 43 years.
Coyote Kings, which Barrett described as a “blues-rock band with classic R&B and funk influences” normally play dozens of gigs all over Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. But nearly every single performance has been cancelled for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During the busy summer months, Coyote Kings plays together as a full band at many concerts and festivals. Barrett and lead singer Tiphony Dames also often perform as a duo at wineries and more intimate local settings.
Since June, they have only been able to put on three duo shows and one full band show and neither type of event is possible in Washington anymore until Phase 4. Looking ahead, they have one band gig booked in Idaho for September, but it’s uncertain whether it will be cancelled as well.
Barrett, who is also founder and director of the annual Walla Walla Guitar Festival, is critical of the indiscriminate aspect of the live music ban, since it bars live music in socially distanced, less populated venues such as outdoor seating at bars and wineries.
“I have a problem with it, since it was a blanket ban. Live music ranges in scope all the way up from crowded concerts and festivals and all the way down to singles and duos playing outside, following social distances and adhering to all the other mandates. In a duo situation, you’re not attracting huge crowds. I think banning live music altogether is draconian,” said Barrett.
While he is taking the pandemic very seriously, Barrett reasons there is no added risk for a music duo or trio to perform if wineries are already allowed to be open in the first place: 1“When we played at Plumb Cellars, everyone was wearing masks, we were outdoors, we were playing 10 feet from the nearest person, and if you had taken us away it would not have changed anything except there would not have been music there.”
With seven original albums out, Coyote Kings has a sizable discography, but Barrett has also found it difficult to write songs in these troubling times.
“The uncertainty of everything going on tends to be stifling on creativity. I don’t force my writing, especially for the initial idea of a song. And with the uncertainty, I have not been inspired to write. I just came up with a couple of sets of lyrics, but I’m really just trying to prime my creativity at the moment,” said Barrett.
Although the future of live, in-person music is tentative, Barrett discussed the possibility of Coyote Kings putting on a virtual concert through Bridge Press Cellars in Spokane, who are “doing everything they can to help musicians with a live streaming series.”
Ultimately, Barrett says it has been frustrating to make plans in the ever-changing landscape.
“We just don’t know, and that is in and of itself a horrible place to be. It’s very hard to make plans when you have no clue what’s going to come at you next.”