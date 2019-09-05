From 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 28 The United Way of Walla Walla will present its first-ever mini-golf tournament in downtown Walla Walla.
The mini-golf “course” meanders through tasting rooms and open areas, with the option to enjoy sips and bites en route. The event helps support families and the developmental needs of children in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Start the afternoon at the “Clubhouse,” hosted by Baker Boyer Bank. There you will register or check in your team, pick up a “tee bag” and have the opportunity to purchase as many raffle tickets as desired for chances to win prizes.
Each entry includes a ticket for one free food or drink item at one of the host establishments or food trucks along the way. Individuals or teams could win any one of four contests within the game, including a challenging “19th hole” at the end. Contact Renee Harms at renee@unitedwayww.org or 509-529-1183. The cost is $25. See unitedwayww.org/content/putt-putt-pour for more details. The event is open to those 21 and older.