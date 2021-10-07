DAYTON — The Touchet Valley Arts Council will bring master puppeteer, musician and interdisciplinary artist Dan Luce to The Liberty Theater, 344 E. Main St., through Saturday, Oct. 9.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, Luce and wife Tracy McFarland will give a concert of original music at 7 p.m. The concert performance starts with special guest Libby Miller of Walla Walla. Admission is $10. The concert will have full seating with masks required at all times and no concessions.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, Luce will lead a workshop to make-and-take a puppet/marionette from 10 a.m.-noon at the Liberty Theater Annex. Enter from the alley behind the theater. The workshop is limited to 20 participants. and has a $5 materials fee for children in kindergarten and older and adults.
See libertytheater.org for ticket information and seat selection.
