Previously called the Gran Fondo, the Providence St. Mary Foundation-sponsored 17th annual #FINISHCANCER Walk. Run. Ride fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, with a drive-thru goodie bag pickup event at the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center that day
The benefit raises critical funds that directly benefit the cancer center and patients it serves. Participants can join the #FINISHCANCER movement by registering to participate virtually between now and Sept. 30.
Participants can also join the #FINISHCANCER movement as individual fundraisers or by starting a fundraising team
Now through Sept. 30, visit the #FINISHCANCER website at wasmf.give.providence.org/finishcancerWW, create a fundraising page and rally friends and co-workers to participate.
The registration fee is $25 and comes with #FINISHCANCER gear. Prizes will be awarded to individual and team fundraisers who raise the most money by 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
