From director of libraries to dedicated artist, Anne Haley explores many forms of printmaking these days.
“Lithographica” which embodies many of her works, is featured until Aug. 30 at Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Main St. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays until Aug. 30. Her work is also viewable at combineartcollective.com.
Haley completed some 30 years managing public libraries, including as director of the Walla Walla Public Library and Yakima Valley Regional Library. Afterward, she stepped into a new discipline that released a long-held yearning to become a fulltime artist.
She studied art at Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla University and three years at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland where in 2010, earning a bachelor of fine arts. She uses etched copper, lithography, monotype, reduction linocut, letterpress and silkscreen processes.
“Layering images and techniques intrigues me, and the processes are often complex to learn. Resulting images can be a serendipitous surprise, and if everything works out, a knockout that keeps me making more.”
Moving to Walla Walla in 1977, Haley continually finds sources of inspiration from the environment.
She’s “intrigued by the farmed land here — the colors, shapes, structures, the nakedness of the hills and even the smells. The patterns and shapes of divided slopes between here and the Palouse, of fallen boulders along rivers such as the Rogue, of the moon reflecting against clouds, even rain.”
She works from a home print studio where her first prints used layered multi print media — photography, letterpress, etching and silk screen. Entering ArtWalla’s ArtSquared event was a motivation for Haley to make 6-inch by 6-inch work. Workshops at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts have given her time and space to explore monotypes using a lithograph technique. While at Pacific Nortwest College, she connected with Master Printer Matthew Letzelter who mentors her and with whom she can exchange new work and technical issues.
The all-new images in her Combine exhibit are a marriage of her personal photography and lithograph printmaking. Haley’s portfolio can be viewed from time to time at the Combine Art Collective, local wineries and restaurants and on combineartcollective.com and annehaleyart.com. She can be reached at annehaleyart@gmail.com.