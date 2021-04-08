The works in Tina Garrick Albro's “In Isolation” exhibit is informed by connections between the present and past with concentration on printmaking and the production of monotype prints.
Albro's exhibit is open at Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., where she is a member. Albro’s intention in the exhibit is to highlight the stillness and isolation of 2020, alongside the tumultuous cascade of world news and information.
Between 2012 and 2020, Albro began transitioning from her lifelong home in Seattle to Walla Walla. “In Isolation” is a sampler of her creative energy being similarly disjointed and even frozen before she transitions into freedom and experimentation.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday in the Showroom on Colville. For more details visit combineartcollective.com, tinagarrickalbro.com or ColumbiaCityGallery.com, email combineartcollective130@gmail.com, or find the artist on Instagram, @tinagarrickalbroart.