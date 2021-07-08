The fifth annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, a blend of American short cinema, will return to Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave., July 9-11.
The festival will again showcase narratives, documentaries, animation, music videos and experimental films grouped in hour-long themed packages, with more than 100 new shorts from Oscar-winners, household names, rising stars and wunderkinds.
The Walla Walla Movie Crush is comprised of short films packaged in 45- to 50-minute blocks with a likely mix of animation, live-action, documentary and music video.
Blocks will have a few minutes left to enjoy conversation with visiting filmmakers, moderated by Movie Crush curator Warren Etheredge and transition between blocks .
Friday, July 9:
6 p.m.: “Stop. Loss.”
7 p.m.: “Back to Normal?”
8 p.m.: “Crush & Usual”
9 p.m.: “The U.S. Intrepid”
Saturday, July 10, in blocks from 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and 7-10 p.m.
9 a.m.: “Little Watts”
11 a.m.: “Head Start Program”
Noon: “Breaking Dad”
1 p.m.: “Women’s Rites”
2 p.m.: “Fringe Benefits?”
3 p.m.: “Data Be Nature”
4 p.m.: “Good Grief”
7 p.m.: “Love is a Drug”
8 p.m.: “Re. Creation”
9 p.m.: “Adulting”
Sunday, July 11, in blocks from noon-5 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
Noon: “Good Sports”
1 p.m.: “Where the Wild Things Are”
2 p.m.: “Border Patrol”
3 p.m.: “Mommies Dearest”
4 p.m.: “Mela-Nation”
7 p.m.: Walla Walla Movie Crush Award Ceremony
The full Movie Crush schedule, including descriptions of each film block and individual film titles is at themoviecrush.com.
New this year is the “Little Watts” block of family-friendly short cinema, sponsored by Walla Walla Valley Honda. Admission is complimentary for Movie Crush passholders and tickets are also sold separately by Gesa Power House Theatre.
The festival will conclude Sunday evening with awards announced for Best Narrative, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Youth Short, Best Screenplay and Best Performance.
In addition, Warren Etheredge will proclaim the winner of the Curator’s Choice Award and the winner of the festival’s Short Script competition; and the dedicated movie-lovers who watched every single short of the weekend (aka The Iron Ass Jury) will determine the Audience Award.
The Walla Walla Movie Crush receives support from the city of Walla Walla and other sponsors. Proceeds benefit The Red Badge Project. Tickets and festival passes ($35-$500) are at themoviecrush.com.
Gesa Power House Theatre is operating at full capacity, but follows the most-recent guidance from state and county Departments of Health in terms of face coverings, etc. Check guidelines before you go online or call the box office at 509-529-6500.