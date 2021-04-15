As a star of sorts Yakima is getting at least 15 minutes of fame. The city of more than 93,000 residents provides the setting for J. Rick Castaneda’s award-winning independent film “Cement Suitcase.”
Walla Wallans can catch screenings of the comedy at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 21, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave. A pre-recorded conversation between Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge and Castaneda will follow.
“Cement Suitcase” looks at what happens when a quarter-life crisis goes unchecked. Comedian Dwayne Bartholomew stars as Franklin, the best wine salesman in the Yakima Valley, whose personal life is falling apart.
He hates his life, his girlfriend is cheating on him and he doesn’t even have the self respect to tell her that he knows. When he meets the “other guy,” who turns out to be terrific, he decides that it might be time to let go of some baggage.
Castaneda was born and raised in the Yakima Valley and filmed on location in and around Yakima.
General admission seating ($15 adults, $10 students) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Phases 2 and 3 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan.
Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed. See phtww.org for more details or email boxoffice@phtww.org.