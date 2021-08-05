The new Walla Walla Summer Stage Festival experience planned for August at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave., has been postponed and rescheduled to August 2022.
The remaining events scheduled at Power House Theatre for 2021 are unaffected by this decision, though the venue will continue to monitor the health and safety guidance at federal, state, and local levels, according to a release.
“This weekend, our team made the difficult but appropriate decision to postpone our new festival another year,” said Festival Director Victoria Watson.
“We wanted Summer Stage to be about joy and celebration, but it’s clear from advance sales that the community is unsettled by recent developments in COVID and the Delta variant. It’s hard to push for this kind of event when the community is not ready to celebrate with us.”
The Walla Walla Summer Stage Festival was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 when Gesa Power House Theatre was forced to close its doors to the public from March 13, 2020, to March 12, 2021 due to state-mandated restrictions on events and public gatherings.
“Venues like ours were among the first businesses forced to close and the last to be allowed to reopen,” said Executive Director Heather Schermann. “When most of the state restrictions were lifted a month ago, we were eager to return to our mission of generating a strong, inclusive community through the performing arts.”
From March through June of this year, the theater reopened at limited capacity, and enforced physical distancing measures. On June 30, Gov. Inslee announced the return to normal capacity and operations for businesses.
On July 1, the Power House announced its upcoming season, including rescheduled dates for most of the shows that were canceled during the previous year.
Ticketholders were notified by email of the cancellation and the box office will work with patrons on whether they want to hold their tickets for next year, exchange them for other upcoming shows, take a refund, or donate the funds to support ongoing operational costs.
The theater maintains strict cleaning and sanitation procedures, and all staff and volunteers have provided proof of vaccination. Guidelines for patrons are published at phtww.org/covid-19/ and updates are emailed to ticketholders during the week before any given performance.
For more information about upcoming events, visit phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.