The nonprofit Gesa Powerhouse Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., announced its season lineup for 2020.

Jan. 25: From NPR’s Snap Judgment, stand-up storyteller James Judd

Feb. 5: Live Cinema Series: “Coppélia” – The Royal Ballet

Feb. 26: Live Cinema Series “The Sleeping Beauty” – The Royal Ballet

Feb. 28: Comedian Tom Papa

March 7: Farewell Angelina, country music

March 15: - March 16: WW Choral Society: “Good Vibrations” Concert

March 21: Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd

March 27: The High Kings

April 1: Live Cinema Series: “La bohème” – The Royal Opera

April 10: Mike Super – magic and illusion

April 15: Live Cinema Series: “The Cellist/Dances at a Gathering” – The Royal Ballet

April 18: Don Reed: “East 14th”

April 29: Live Cinema Series: “Fidelio” – The Royal Opera

May 2: We Three

May 20: Live Cinema Series: “Swan Lake” – The Royal Ballet

June 10: Live Cinema Series: “Cavalleria Rusticana” / “Pagliacci” – The Royal Opera

July 15: Live Cinema Series: “The Dante Project” – The Royal Ballet

July 22: Live Cinema Series: “The Winter’s Tale” – Royal Shakespeare Co.

July 31: Comedian Mike Delamont: “God is a Scottish Drag Queen 2”

Aug. 5: Live Cinema Series: “Elektra” – The Royal Opera

Aug. 19: Live Cinema Series: The Comedy of Errors – Royal Shakespeare Co.

Sept. 26: Mike Delamont: God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3

Oct. 14: Live Cinema Series: “Pericles” – Royal Shakespeare Co.

Oct. 31: Mike Delamont: Hell Yeah! An Evening with The Devil

Nov. 14: The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show

Dec. 31: Don Reed: “Semi-Famous”

Call the box office for ticket information at 509-529-6500 or see phtww.com.

"As Heard on NPR" Comedy Package: Members save 20 percent when purchasing tickets to James Judd, Tom Papa, and both of Don Reed's solo shows.

Mike Delamont Comedy Package: Members save 17 percent when purchasing tickets to all three Mike Delamont comedy shows.

Live Cinema Package: Members save 26 percent when purchasing any three shows for $33 for mix and match.

Annual memberships are available.