The nonprofit Gesa Powerhouse Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., announced its season lineup for 2020.
Jan. 25: From NPR’s Snap Judgment, stand-up storyteller James Judd
Feb. 5: Live Cinema Series: “Coppélia” – The Royal Ballet
Feb. 26: Live Cinema Series “The Sleeping Beauty” – The Royal Ballet
Feb. 28: Comedian Tom Papa
March 7: Farewell Angelina, country music
March 15: - March 16: WW Choral Society: “Good Vibrations” Concert
March 21: Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd
March 27: The High Kings
April 1: Live Cinema Series: “La bohème” – The Royal Opera
April 10: Mike Super – magic and illusion
April 15: Live Cinema Series: “The Cellist/Dances at a Gathering” – The Royal Ballet
April 18: Don Reed: “East 14th”
April 29: Live Cinema Series: “Fidelio” – The Royal Opera
May 2: We Three
May 20: Live Cinema Series: “Swan Lake” – The Royal Ballet
June 10: Live Cinema Series: “Cavalleria Rusticana” / “Pagliacci” – The Royal Opera
July 15: Live Cinema Series: “The Dante Project” – The Royal Ballet
July 22: Live Cinema Series: “The Winter’s Tale” – Royal Shakespeare Co.
July 31: Comedian Mike Delamont: “God is a Scottish Drag Queen 2”
Aug. 5: Live Cinema Series: “Elektra” – The Royal Opera
Aug. 19: Live Cinema Series: The Comedy of Errors – Royal Shakespeare Co.
Sept. 26: Mike Delamont: God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3
Oct. 14: Live Cinema Series: “Pericles” – Royal Shakespeare Co.
Oct. 31: Mike Delamont: Hell Yeah! An Evening with The Devil
Nov. 14: The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show
Dec. 31: Don Reed: “Semi-Famous”
Call the box office for ticket information at 509-529-6500 or see phtww.com.
"As Heard on NPR" Comedy Package: Members save 20 percent when purchasing tickets to James Judd, Tom Papa, and both of Don Reed's solo shows.
Mike Delamont Comedy Package: Members save 17 percent when purchasing tickets to all three Mike Delamont comedy shows.
Live Cinema Package: Members save 26 percent when purchasing any three shows for $33 for mix and match.
Annual memberships are available.