Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., has several performances coming up in December. For ticket information, call the box office at 529-6500 Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon-5 p.m. and two hours before every show.
Sunday December 8 2 p.m.: Mixed Ballet Program. The Live Cinema Series continues with a screening of the current Mixed Program by The Royal Ballet, featuring Marius Patipa's "Raymonda, Act III," Frederick Ashton's "Enigma Variations," and Kenneth MacMillan's "Concerto." Filmed live in London. Reserved seating tickets $15 adults; $10 students.
Wednesday December 11 7 p.m.: A Celtic Christmas. The Celtic trio Affinití performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday is sold out. There is a wait list, with PHT members receiving priority. Performers are Emer Barry, soprano; Mary McCague, violin; Teresa O’Donnell, harp and guest performer Howard Crosby.
Wednesday December 18 6 p.m.: The Nutcracker. The Live Cinema Series continues with an encore screening of the 2016 Royal Ballet production of "The Nutcracker." This holiday classic features a score by Tchaikovsky, stage magic, and festive design. Filmed live in London. Reserved seating tickets: $15 adults; $10 youth/students.
Saturday December 21 7 p.m.: 'Tis the Season Concert. Walla Walla Symphony will present an annual holiday concert featuring Mark Brown and Gary Hemenway. For more information and tickets visit the Walla Walla Symphony website. Reserved seating tickets: $30.